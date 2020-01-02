Caterina Scorsone is a mom of three!

The 38-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband, Rob Giles, had welcomed their third daughter, Arwen. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, also share Paloma, 3, and Eliza, 7.

In the sweet photos, baby Arwen is seen getting love from each of her older sisters.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone captioned the post. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment. ❤️"

Scorsone, whose Grey's character is currently pregnant on the ABC series, first announced her pregnancy on Halloween. In the epic announcement pic, Scorsone and her family dressed up as characters from The Addams Family, with the matriarch cradling her growing baby bump.

"Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven 🎃," she wrote alongside the pic.

Scorsone previously opened up about motherhood during a March appearance on the Motherly podcast, where she discussed how her view on being a mom changed after her daughter, Paloma, was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"How do I mother this child?" she recalled asking herself following the diagnosis. "If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically, if I am not supposed to help her do that, what is a mother? What is my job?"

"This simple voice came to me where I was like, 'I don’t know what to do… Oh, I'm supposed to keep her safe and I'm supposed to make her feel loved,'" she added. "And suddenly my understanding of my job as a mother completely distilled and opened."

That understanding, she said, allowed her to approach love and acceptance in a new way.

"I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny… but all those things were external qualities," she explained. "It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby Girl -- See the Adorable Pic! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone on Amelia's Tense Family Reunion, Link Romance & Owen's Future (Exclusive)

Caterina Scorsone Says Her Perspective on Motherhood Changed After Daughter's Down Syndrome Diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone Shares Pic of Daughter in Support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Related Gallery