Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile (aka Grocery Store Joe) was one of two contestants eliminated during Monday night’s shocking Dancing With the Stars semi-finals. The loveable reality star and his dance pro partner, Jenna Johnson, opened up to ET’s Katie Krause about their time on the show following their elimination.

"I feel wonderful,” Joe jokes of his elimination. "No, I feel good.”

Jenna adds, "I feel like this is our best night yet, and I’m so happy to go out on this night. I couldn’t be more proud. And I just feel so happy. He conquered it and we made it to the freaking semi-finals, are you kidding?"

Joe quips that his least favorite part of being on DWTS was “performing,” adding, “I don’t know if I had another dance in me that’s why I was kind of relieved. The bottom three, Alexis and Alan, and Juan Pablo and Cheryl, I didn’t want to kick either of them out.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke were also eliminated on Monday despite their perfect scores, which Jenna calls, “crazy.”

Joe, however, is content with where he’s leaving the show.

"I wouldn’t have changed anything. I’m very happy with it. I was myself the whole time,” he tells us. "Do I think I’m the best dancer in the competition? No. Do I have the best smile? Probably… We thought we were going to get eliminated at week one, so I couldn’t have asked for it to go better."

Despite being eliminated, the pair will be back for next week’s finale, and are already cooking up something fun for fans.

"We actually have a pretty epic surprise for everyone next week,” Jenna says. "We’re not going to tell them what it is, but I think everyone’s going to want to tune in.”

ET also spoke with Juan Pablo and Cheryl following their elimination. See what they had to say below:

