Guess Sale: Take 20% Off Eyewear, Watches and Jewelry

Guess Factory is offering 20% off watches, eyewear and jewelry at the Guess Factory website.

In addition, you'll get 25% off denim, including skinny jeans, straight-leg silhouettes, shorts and more. Be sure to also check out Guess Factory's deals of the day, where you can find discounts on dresses, tees, shoes and handbags.

You'll also get 15% off on orders of $150 or more with code FRESHUS. Shipping is free on orders over $125.

Shop the Guess Factory denim sale and the Guess summer sale.

Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses Guess Factory Guess Factory Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses Guess Factory Complete your poolside look with these best-selling metal aviators. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Guess Factory

Rose Gold Crystal Analog Watch Guess Factory Guess Factory Rose Gold Crystal Analog Watch Guess Factory An eye-catching petite rose gold analog watch with rhinestone embellishments. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Guess Factory

Silver-Tone Flat Logo Hoop Earrings Guess Factory Guess Factory Silver-Tone Flat Logo Hoop Earrings Guess Factory Timeless hoop earrings engraved with the classic Guess logo. REGULARLY $9.99 $7.99 at Guess Factory

Tamara High-Rise Skinny Jeans Guess Factory Guess Factory Tamara High-Rise Skinny Jeans Guess Factory High-waist skinny jeans in a classic blue medium wash. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Guess Factory

Margo High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Guess Factory Guess Factory Margo High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans Guess Factory Distressed jeans with a straight-leg silhouette and raw ankle hem. REGULARLY $59.99 $47.99 at Guess Factory

Simmone Super-High Rise Skinny Jeans Guess Factory Guess Factory Simmone Super-High Rise Skinny Jeans Guess Factory If you love super high-rise jeans (like, over the belly button high), this versatile skinny pair is one to own. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Guess Factory

Alisana Denim Jacket Guess Factory Guess Factory Alisana Denim Jacket Guess Factory A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple whenever you need a lightweight layer. REGULARLY $59.99 $47.99 at Guess Factory

Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts Guess Factory Guess Factory Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts Guess Factory Frayed denim shorts perfect for summer. REGULARLY $44.99 $35.99 at Guess Factory

Heidi Striped Maxi Dress Guess Factory Guess Factory Heidi Striped Maxi Dress Guess Factory A colorful striped dress to wear for al fresco dining. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 at Guess Factory

Browse through all sale items at Guess Factory.

