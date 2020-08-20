Shopping

Guess Sale: Take 20% Off Eyewear, Watches and Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Guess

Guess Factory is offering 20% off watches, eyewear and jewelry at the Guess Factory website. 

In addition, you'll get 25% off denim, including skinny jeans, straight-leg silhouettes, shorts and more. Be sure to also check out Guess Factory's deals of the day, where you can find discounts on dresses, tees, shoes and handbags.

You'll also get 15% off on orders of $150 or more with code FRESHUS. Shipping is free on orders over $125.

Shop the Guess Factory denim sale and the Guess summer sale.

Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Guess Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Complete your poolside look with these best-selling metal aviators.

REGULARLY $49.99

Rose Gold Crystal Analog Watch
Rose Gold Crystal Analog Watch
Rose Gold Crystal Analog Watch
An eye-catching petite rose gold analog watch with rhinestone embellishments.

REGULARLY $99.99

Silver-Tone Flat Logo Hoop Earrings
Guess Silver-Tone Flat Logo Hoop Earrings
Silver-Tone Flat Logo Hoop Earrings
Timeless hoop earrings engraved with the classic Guess logo.

REGULARLY $9.99

Tamara High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Guess Factory Tamara High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Tamara High-Rise Skinny Jeans
High-waist skinny jeans in a classic blue medium wash. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Margo High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Guess Margo High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Margo High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Distressed jeans with a straight-leg silhouette and raw ankle hem. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Simmone Super-High Rise Skinny Jeans
Guess Factory Simmone Super-High Rise Skinny Jeans
Simmone Super-High Rise Skinny Jeans
If you love super high-rise jeans (like, over the belly button high), this versatile skinny pair is one to own. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Alisana Denim Jacket
Guess Factory Alisana Denim Jacket
Alisana Denim Jacket
A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple whenever you need a lightweight layer. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts
Guess Factory Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts
Tennette Frayed High-Rise Denim Shorts
Frayed denim shorts perfect for summer. 

REGULARLY $44.99

Heidi Striped Maxi Dress
Guess Factory Heidi Striped Maxi Dress
Heidi Striped Maxi Dress
A colorful striped dress to wear for al fresco dining. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Browse through all sale items at Guess Factory.

