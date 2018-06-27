Gwen Stefani Launches Las Vegas Residency With No Doubt Hits, Rihanna Cover and Blake Shelton Love

Gwen Stefani is officially “just a girl” … with a Las Vegas residency!

The 48-year-old singer kicked off her 25-date Gwen Stefani: I’m Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night.

Launching straight into “Hollaback Girl” amid a sea of showgirls draped in black and white feathers and sexy dancers riding giant bananas, the songstress made her grand entrance dripping in jewels, including thigh-high blingy boots and a sparkly silver leotard and jacket.

By the third song, “Baby Don’t Lie,” the jacket was off and the surreal nature of headlining her own Vegas residency had kicked in. “I can’t believe you’re here!” she paused to say mid-verse.

In video montages in-between songs, Stefani explained the significance of the residency’s title song -- No Doubt’s 1995 hit, “Just a Girl” -- and how it helped her realize her self-worth.

“Songwriting is the thing that helped me get my identity and my confidence and helped me to think I had any value at all in this world,” she shared. “Being able to write my feelings in songs struck me. I didn’t know I had that in me and I don’t think anyone around me expected it as well.”

“It wasn’t until probably writing ‘Just a Girl,’ when I realized that the way that I felt was the way a lot of people felt and I was somehow able to put that into a song where people could relate,” Stefani continued. “That was when I started to realize that I could connect and it felt so good.”

The mother of three then launched into No Doubt’s 1994 smash, “Spiderwebs,” an ode to the many fans who grew up with the two-time GRAMMY-winning band’s music.

“We grew up with her through ‘Spiderwebs’ and all of it,” an Austin, Texas, concertgoer told ET before the gig. “We went through all of the breakups and relationships and everything with her music.”

By “Sunday Morning,” Stefani was saluting her Orange County, California, roots with a spectacular sun-kissed set, while pulling two fans onto the stage who were dressed up as her and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who was also in the audience.

An ode to her love for fashion and style followed, before Stefani threw in an unexpected Rihanna cover.

“It’s Vegas!” she explained, while launching into “Umbrella.” “We just do sh**. I just do songs I wish I had for myself!”

Recent solo hits like “Misery” and “Make Me Love You” followed, as well as further No Doubt favorites like “Don’t Speak,” which saw Stefani rise out of a garden in the center of the stage.

The fashionista also went through several, glittering costume changes, but had a clear favorite in honor of her beau, Shelton.

“You don’t know what it’s’ like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton,” she said to cheers from the crowd. “This is like my fantasy come true, thanks for sharing it with me.”

❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

Prior to the her performance, Stefani shared on her Instagram Stories that Shelton had sent her flowers and a sweet love note. "You worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you," the message read.

Shelton also shared his excitement on social media, proudly taking to Twitter on the morning of the show, which continues with dates throughout June, July, December, February and March.

“Today’s the day!!! @gwenstefani opening night in Las Vegas!!!” the 42-year-old country singer tweeted. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world...”

Today's the day!!! @gwenstefani opening night in Las Vegas!!! I wouldn't miss this for the world.... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 27, 2018

Earlier this month, Stefani talked to ET about how the show was hooked on nostalgia, but with a “Vegas-y” touch.

"I feel like it’s the kind of show that I’d never been able to do until this point in my life,” she said. “[The show is] nostalgic, bringing people through the long journey I’ve been on with music and sharing that and exchanging the love I have with people. It’s really just that same journey again, but in a new Vegas-y way.”

The multi-platinum artist joins Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas’ star-studded residency roster at Zappos Theater, which is also home to the Backstreet Boys’ Larger Than Life, Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have and Lionel Richie’s All the Hits shows. Country duo Florida Georgia Line are also set to rock the venue for a limited engagement in December.



Stefani’s addition to the lineup was announced in April with the fashion icon hitting The Strip amid a spectacle of drums, showgirls and fireworks.

In the days leading up to opening night, the mom of three couldn’t contain her excitement, posting fun countdown videos and throwback snaps from her career.

“Tomorrow night #justagirl #vegas gx,” she captioned one pic, showing her having a blast on stage wearing a top reading “Gwen”.

Tomorrow night #justagirl #vegas 💥🎉😲gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 26, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

