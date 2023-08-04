No matter their differences, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have made one thing clear: "I don't wanna love nobody but you."

Much like the lyrics to their 2020 duet, the couple has proven you don't have to be just like your significant other to make it work. Stefani echoed that sentiment in a new TikTok video highlighting how unalike they are.

"When you’re with a guy from oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from orange county but it just works," she captioned a montage of clips, including him smelling her lip gloss and driving in a truck.

Fans took to the comment section to weigh in, with one writing, "Most unexpected couple but super cute lol 🥰"

Another echoed, "I love that you both kept your original style and autonomy, but also share mutual values. 🥰."

The two continue to prove that it really does "just work" after two years of marriage and nearly a decade as a couple.

In August 2022, just over a month before he announced his exit from The Voice after 23 seasons, the country star revealed to ET where Stefani and her sons fall on his list of priorities. Spoiler alert: They're at the very top.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he said, referencing Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Long before their paths eventually crossed, Shelton was a young singer starting out in Nashville around the same time Stefani's band, No Doubt, was gaining fame with "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak" out of California.

What would the aspiring performer have said had he known one day they would wed?

"I would have probably said, 'Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?' I never understood until now that she's from Orange County," he admitted to ET. "My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was, 'Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she's so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'"

