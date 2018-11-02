Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's Seeing Signs of Menopause at 46

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about aging.

In a new video for her brand, Goop, Paltrow reveals she’s experiencing the beginning stages of menopause at 46. According to Mayo Clinic, perimenopause typically begins in a woman’s mid 30s or 40s and causes symptoms including irregular periods, hot flashes and mood changes. Perimenopause turns into menopause after a full year without a period.

“I think when you get into perimenopause you notice a lot of changes,” she says in the clip. “I can feel hormonal shifts happening, the sweating, the moods, you know, you’re just like all of a sudden furious for no reason.”

While menopause is expected, Paltrow believes that it "gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding.”

“I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman,” she notes.

The lifestyle guru was inspired to help people through this phase in life after watching her mom, Blythe Danner, go through menopause. “I remember when my mother went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her and all these emotions,” Paltrow recalls. “...There aren’t a lot of products being made for us to really help us through this phase.”

Paltrow hopes that her brand’s new menopausal supplements will help women transition into this next stage easily, but above all, she says support and love is the key ingredient when going through any change. “Surrounding yourself with love and the right amount of self-care is always the way forward,” she shares.

ET caught up with Paltrow back in 2016, and she spoke about not feeling any “pressure to look young.”

“I feel like I’ve earned my wrinkles, and I'm very proud of everything that I’ve gone through in life -- both good and bad,” she said. “... I don't want to be 26, I would never want to go back there, ever. I think what we want to do is look our best as we age gracefully.”

