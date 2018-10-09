Gwyneth Paltrow Stays Bridal at First Post-Honeymoon Event: Pics!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding may be over, but that doesn’t mean she’s done rocking a white look!

On Monday, the 46-year-old actress made her first public appearance since her nuptials to Brad Falchuk on Sept. 29 and their European honeymoon that followed. The Goop founder attended the brand’s 10th anniversary event in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England, which also served as the launch of the Goop London Pop-Up.

Paltrow stunned in an ankle-length white dress, with a pearl lined collar and puffy short-sleeves. She paired the bride-like look with dark velvet heels and minimal sparkly jewelry.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Following the event, Paltrow took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a Goop-branded car driving around in London.

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The party appeared to be a success with celebs including Liv Tyler and Demi Moore in attendance. Moore looked gorgeous in a floral printed, ankle length dress, while Tyler opted for a blue-gray skirt and sweater look.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Tyler, 41, documented her night out on her Instagram Story, sharing a pic with the hostess and photos of details from the bash.

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

The Harlots star even gave fans a peek inside her post-party life, where she used some of her newly acquired Goop products to soak in a bath.

Liv Tyler Instagram

Liv Tyler Instagram

The exciting professional milestone comes just over a week after Paltrow and Falchuck tied the knot at her Hamptons home. The nuptials had guests including Steven Spielberg, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and Jerry Seinfeld.

"She looked beautiful; she was wearing a custom design wedding gown," a source told ET of Paltrow on her wedding day. "She seemed so relaxed at her rehearsal dinner but seemed slightly nervous right before she walked down the aisle, but her mom gave her loving encouragement. Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time, you could tell this meant the world to her.”

Watch the video below for more on Paltrow’s wedding:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Fans a Peek at Her Honeymoon Suite in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Her Late Dad Once Called Her Out for 'Acting Like a D**k'

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Brad Falchuk Changed Her View on Getting Married Again

Related Gallery