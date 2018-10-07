Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Fans a Peek at Her Honeymoon Suite in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow is living it up on her honeymoon with husband Brad Falchuk and she just can’t keep it to herself! And frankly, we don’t blame her!

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress posted the briefest of tours of the honeymoon suite at the Four Seasons in Paris, France, showcasing an enormous space made up of marble floors, loads of seating and a bedroom decorated in dandelion yellow.

“Honeymoon suite @fspair,” Paltrow captioned the video, adding, “Wow,” along with some handwritten hearts.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress also shared a photo of herself look fresh-faced while posing beside an ambitious flower installation in the lobby of the hotel, which is where she claims to always find her favorite arrangements.

Courtesy of Instagram

This decadent European getaway follows her wedding on Sept. 29 at her home in the Hamptons, which was attended by a who’s-who list of Hollywood including Steven Spielberg, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and Jerry Seinfeld.

"She looked beautiful; she was wearing a custom design wedding gown," a source told ET. "She seemed so relaxed at her rehearsal dinner but seemed slightly nervous right before she walked down the aisle, but her mom gave her loving encouragement. Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time, you could tell this meant the world to her.”

Get more engagement and wedding news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Porsha Williams Is Engaged to Dennis McKinley

'Jeopardy' Proposal! Watch a Couple Get Engaged on the Show

Eddie Murphy Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Paige Butcher

Related Gallery