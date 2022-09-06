Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Lookalike Kids Are So Grown Up In New Pics
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids are so grown -- and they're the spitting image of their parents!
In a photo carousel posted to Instagram over the weekend, Paltrow shared a series of personal pics of her summer adventures. In one sun drenched snap, she poses between her children 18-year-old Apple, 16-year-old Moses, who, with a mop of curly blond hair, now stands even taller than his 5'9" mother.
"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," Paltrow captioned her post. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."
Among the other family images Paltrow shared was a smiling, makeup-free shot of her 79-year-old mother, Blythe Danner, and a glamorous couples' photo of she and husband Brad Falchuk all dressed up for a summer soiree.
Just last month, Paltrow and her daughter shared an enviable 48 hours together in New York City, where they got facials, noshed on vegan Chinese food and attended a Sam Fender concert. Back in June, Paltrow and Martin celebrated their daughter during her high school graduation.
