Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a trip down memory lane with Vogue's "Life in Looks." The Goop founder looked back on her most iconic outfits and her equally iconic relationship with Brad Pitt. Paltrow reflected on their very '90s outfits while looking at a 1996 photo of her and her former fiancé. The duo is pictured hand-in-hand, with a young Paltrow wearing the uniform of the decade: jeans and a leather jacket.

"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt," the actress and entrepreneur recounted. "He was so nice and we were a very '90s couple. I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket is one of my favorite pieces. I’ve always dressed with jeans and a white T-shirt."

Paltrow also recounted a time when Pitt visited her on the set of her first Vogue cover shoot. The pair dated from 1994 to 1997 and were briefly engaged.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While their relationship made many headlines, it was a Ralph Lauren bubblegum pink gown that Paltrow wore to the 71st Academy Awards in 1999, that stole the show. The dress became so famous that it now has its own dedicated Wikipedia page in its honor.

"So this is the Ralph Lauren bubblegum pink taffeta ball gown that I wore when I was nominated for an Oscar in 1999," Paltrow said as she looked down fondly at the photo.

The Oscar-winning actress had originally seen the pink taffeta skirt in a Ralph Lauren look book and called the designer to see if she could borrow it for the awards show. What she got instead, was this custom and now infamous gown.

"They made me this beautiful dress and I love it and I kept it and I have it," Paltrow gushed.

After winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love, Paltrow's late father gifted her the Harry Winston jewels she wore that night.

"I had borrowed this Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars and after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them," she said, holding back tears. "Now, I'm gonna cry. So, that was very sweet."

Paltrow wore the jewelry during another very special moment in her life, her 2018 wedding to Brad Falchuk.

"I wore the earrings and necklace when I got married to Brad, in homage to my dad and as a way of keeping him there with us," she shared.

