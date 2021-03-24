Gwyneth Paltrow is getting some sweet support from her daughter, Apple. The 48-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a handwritten note she received to help improve her day.

"I love you," the Post-It reads with a small hand-drawn heart. "I'm sorry you're having a stressful day."

Paltrow shared the note, writing, "It’s the little things 🍎."

Paltrow is mom to 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Back in January, Paltrow opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live about how her two kids were handling quarantine.

"It's tough on the ones who are still in the most intense developmental stages, I've sort of observed," Paltrow shared. "My daughter is 16, she knows who she is, she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September, and I think it's hard socially. But I've also been so amazed by how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been. So hats off to all these kids around the world who are getting through it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 14-Year-Old Son Moses Crashes Her ‘Tonight Show’ Interview And He’s All Grown Up This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Much Weight She Gained During Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Happy 50th Birthday to Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Struggling to Lose Quarantine Weight

Related Gallery