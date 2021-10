Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old son, Moses, is quite the progressive thinker! Paltrow opens up about her youngest child's reaction to her company, Goop, selling vibrators in a new sneak peek clip for her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Can I tell you the sweetest thing? This really happened," Paltrow shares after DeGeneres holds up the vibrators Goop is selling. "A few months ago, he said, 'Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realized that, no, this is great. You're making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that's great! You're a feminist.' And I was like, 'Thank you, my dear!'"

Paltrow, who shares Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin, adds, "I'm sure he's still embarrassed, but at least he's putting a good spin on it."

The sentiment is quite impressive after Paltrow reveals earlier in the interview that she'd never ask her kids to take a nude photo of her because, "My son he doesn't even want to see a bra strap! He would not want to take this."

Earlier this month, Paltrow opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about the sex advice she gives her kids, Moses, and her 17-year-old daughter Apple.

"I try always to be neutral on the topic," she told ET of talking to her kids about sex. "I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it."

She continued, "I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts. Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal."

