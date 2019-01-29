A Utah man has filed a lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a "hit and run ski crash" at a Park City ski resort in 2016. Terry Sanderson said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson said Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and didn't send help.

"Paltrow got up, turned and skiied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying the snow, seriously injured," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow didn't cause the crash, even though he didn't see it, to protect Paltrow. The instructor allegedly screamed at Sanderson and accused him of causing the crash.

A statement released by Paltrow's company, Goop, denies the allegations, saying: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

A witness who saw the crash, however, said he can corroborate Sanderson's account. At a press conference Tuesday, Sanderson's attorney's played a video of the witness who said he "saw Gwyneth Paltrow hit him in the back," reports CBS affiliate KUTV.

The suit seeks damages and claims Sanderson was left with emotional as well as physical distress.

"These defendants realized and/or should have realized that 'hitting and running' away after Paltrow struck and injured [Sanderson,] leaving him alone and later denying or covering up the fact that Paltrow caused the crash would distress [Sanderson] and cause him illness and bodily harm," the suit said.

Breaking: press conf happening now...Terry Anderson says actress @GwynethPaltrow crashed into him while skiing “Knocking him down hard, knocking him out and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries” and then skied away #kutv2newspic.twitter.com/CmDnAaFVxo — Dan Rascon (@DanKUTV) January 29, 2019

The suit alleges Paltrow was skiing too fast for her ability and was distracted. It also said the numerous Deer Valley personnel didn't call for medical help.

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. Sanderson is also suing the resort over the incident.

This article was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 29, 2019.

