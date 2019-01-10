Gwyneth Paltrow Admits to Having 'Mortifying' Mom Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but at home, she’s just a regular, and embarrassing, mom.

In a teaser for Friday’s The Rachael Ray show, the Oscar winner reveals that she’s had plenty of embarrassing “mom moments” when it comes to her 14-year-old daughter, Apple.

“I am mortifying. Like I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been like a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person,” the Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal cookbook author shares. “If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from her face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, god forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

While she might be embarrassing her daughter, it appears as if her 12-year-old son, Moses, is taking after his famous mom when it comes to her other traits.

“Moses loves to cook. He’s my little foodie adventure pal,” she explains. “So we love to go out in L.A. and find some crazy dim sum place far away from where we live. And he loves to cook, he loves to be in the kitchen. He’s just the sweetest…He’s a very open eater. Apple is less [of an open eater].”

Paltrow had also brought up her kids while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. During their sit-down, she echoed her sentiments about how she embarrasses her kids “all the time."

"We walked into a store the other day, and there was some really great song playing,” she shared. “And she just looked at me, and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,” and she’s like, ‘Do not, Mom.’

