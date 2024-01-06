Gypsy Rose Blanchard's prison release last month and new Lifetime docuseries this month have created a lot of buzz. And now her childhood home's getting similar attention, but not everyone's happy about it.

TMZ reported Saturday morning that the Springfield, Missouri home where Blanchard's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was killed in 2015 is attracting a ton of tourists and even ghost hunters. The outlet spoke to neighbors who said they've noticed a lot of activity from a lot of cars with out-of-state license plates stopping to take pictures.

But get this -- the home has since been painted from pink to blue, and tourists have had a hard time locating the house. TMZ reports that a horde of tourists have resorted to asking neighbors to help them locate the house, which no longer has the famous wheelchair ramp built to help Blanchard when her mother relegated her to a wheelchair.

One of the neighbors said they've refused to help tourists locate the home out of respect for the home's new occupants. Another neighbor said they've grown frustrated with all the traffic backing up on their street, and a third neighbor wished the home had been demolished following Dee Dee's murder, which was carried out by Blanchard's then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. He's currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

The frustration from neighbors, however, reached a boiling point when ghost hunters showed up to the premises. A TikTok video uploaded two days after Christmas shows two women in search of paranormal activity. While some have commented on the TikTok video that they can understand how the home is probably surrounded by dark energy, others have grown uncomfortable with the idea, to say the least.

"This is really gross and disrespectful not only to Gypsy but to the new owners of the home," one person commented. Another added, "Nobody asked for this, you're exploiting a situation that you have nothing to do with, take ur ghost hunting s**t and stay home."

After concocting a plan with Godejohn to kill her mother following years of abuse due to Munchausen by proxy (a rare disorder in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy), Blanchard was released from prison last month after serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016.

Following her release, Blanchard's face has been everywhere. And this past week, Blanchard's been promoting her new Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Speaking exclusively to ET, Blanchard spoke about her newfound fame since her prison release.

"I don't even comprehend it at this point because for me, I'm just another face in the crowd," said Blanchard, who has amassed more than 13 million followers on social media. "So, when I came out of prison I didn't expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I'm posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I'm just like, 'OK?!'"

Blanchard, who is now married to Ryan Anderson, also confessed that over 250 men reached out to her from all over the world wanting to date her while she was behind bars. But it was Anderson who stood out.

"Well, Ryan's from Louisiana, and I'm originally from Louisiana. [When] I saw that, I'm kinda like, 'Hey, someone from my home state,' so I wrote him a letter back," she told ET. "We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we're married."

