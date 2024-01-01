Gypsy Rose Blanchard rang in 2024 with her family by her side. Following her release from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy took to TikTok to reveal how she planned to welcome in the new year.

"Hey everyone! Happy New Year's Eve!" Gypsy, wearing a pink sweater, said in her video. "I'm about to celebrate with my family. I have my dad and my stepmom, Kristy, here, and of course my husband."

"We're looking to ring in the new year together. It's going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long," she continued. "So, to everyone watching, happy New Year's Eve!"

Later, Gypsy took to Instagram to share a picture of her midnight kiss with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. In the shot, Gypsy wears a sequined look as she kisses Ryan, who opted for a black button up.

"New Years Eve kiss with my hubby," she captioned the pic.

Earlier on New Year's Eve, Gypsy posted her first TikTok video since her release from prison.

"I'm finally free!" she celebrated. "I just want to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that. It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana. I'm enjoying a beautiful day outside. I've got a lot of great things happening really soon."

Gypsy's upcoming projects include the documentary series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and her e-book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, the latter of which she described as "my reflection of everything that I have learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years."

"Again, just thank you guys for all the support," she concluded. "Keep watching!"

Last month, Gypsy, 32, was released from prison eight years after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dee Dee's murder came after she is believed to have inflicted years of abuse on Gypsy due to Munchausen by proxy, a rare disorder in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy. In 2015, Gypsy asked her then-boyfriend, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn, to kill her mother. Nick proceeded to commit the crime while Gypsy waited in the bathroom.

"I heard her scream once, and there was more screaming but not like the kind in a horror film. Just like a startled scream, and she asked, 'Who was it that was in the bedroom?' And she called out to my name about three or four times,'" Gypsy told ABC News's 20/20 back in 2018. "And at that point, I wanted to go help her so bad, but I was so afraid to get up. It's like my body wouldn't move. Then everything just went quiet."

Days before her release, Gypsy told People that she regretted conspiring with Nick, who was sentenced to life in prison, to kill her mom.

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," Gypsy said. "She didn't deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn't educated enough to see that."

Now, Gypsy said she's looking forward to her freedom, explaining, "I think when I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy."

