Hailey Bieber's sister, Alaia Baldwin, was arrested and charged with assault and battery following an incident at a bar last weekend in Savannah, Georgia, where she's alleged to have thrown a used tampon at a bartender and assaulted several bar employees.

According to the police report obtained by ET, officers from the Savannah Police Department responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. at Club Elan in downtown Savanna where the bar manager told officers that several of his employees were assaulted by Alaia, whom they were removing from the bar after she threw up in the bathroom.

The police report states that a bouncer had Alaia, 31, "in a bear hug" but when the bar manager told him to let her go, the bouncer claims she kicked him in the genitals. Police say they reviewed security footage, which allegedly showed Alaia "forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom and [a bar employee] telling her she can't be in there. He is seen pointing to the public restroom directly next to the employee one."

At some point after that, police say a tampon was thrown, which led to her being forcefully taken out of the bar. Police say video footage shows Alaia fought and resisted the entire way. Police also say the video footage "clearly shows [Alaia] grabbing and pulling [one of the bouncer's] hair and her hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals."

After she was thrown out of the bar, police say Alaia then called police to report that she had been forcefully removed from the bar. Police say she "initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at [the bartender] but later stated she did throw it. When confronted about her pulling [a bouncer's] hair out and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals, [Alaia] attempted to justify her actions by stating she was defending herself."

Alaia, a mother of one, was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of simple assault for allegedly throwing a used tampon at the bartender, one count of simple battery for allegedly kicking a bouncer in the genitals and one count of battery for allegedly pulling a bouncer's hair out. Alaia was also charged with criminal trespass for not leaving the club after being told several times to leave the premises.

The case remains under investigation.

Alaia is Hailey's older sister. She, too, is a model.

The arrest came just days before Hailey and husband Justin Bieber were seen attending church in Beverly Hills this week. The pair swiftly departed in their Tesla Cybertruck, declining to engage with paparazzi probing about their marriage amid recent concerns raised by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin.

Stephen caused a stir among fans after reposting a plea for prayers for Justin and Hailey. The reposted message, overlaid on a video of Justin singing, urged Christians to offer prayers for the couple's wisdom, protection, and spiritual closeness to the Lord.

It's unclear why Stephen felt compelled to solicit prayers for his daughter and son-in-law.

