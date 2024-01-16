Let's go, GNO! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a girls night out with some pals on Monday, sitting courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jenner, 28, and Bieber, 27, were joined by pals Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez as they cheered on the Lakers.

For the outing, Jenner rocked a black leather trench coat and matching pants. She paired the look with brown heeled boots. Bieber went casual in a backwards gray baseball cap with jeans and a black leather coat. Jenner and Bieber were spotted munching on Red Vines and popcorn while the reality star sipped from a bedazzled cup promoting her 818 tequila brand.

The Lakers beat the Thunder 112 to 105.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jenner has a personal connection to the team as Tristan Thompson, ex of the supermodel's sister, Khloé Kardashian, is now on the team. Plenty of Jenner's family members, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and North and Saint West, have all been spotted cheering Tristan on in recent months.

Jenner and Bieber have been spending lots of time together recently. The longtime friends rang in the new year together with a tropical getaway, posting pics from their idyllic location. Jenner has been enjoying time with friends recently after her split from singer Bad Bunny.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

And while the models were taking in the game, Jenner's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was making her post-baby red carpet debut at the 2023 Emmy Awards, supporting her husband, Travis Barker, who played drums during the annual awards show.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: