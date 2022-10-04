Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night.

In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.

According to People, The L.A. County Coroner's Office confirmed that the victim was indeed the 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Latauriisha O'Brien.

Police are still searching for the suspect after taking off in what they believe was a dark-colored SUV. He's described as a man around 32 years old who was wearing dark clothing.

BREAKING: Family confirms to @foxla that the man shot and killed in Koreatown last night is rapper Half Ounce. His wife, who is pregnant, tells me she was on the phone with him as he walked home when she heard gunfire. pic.twitter.com/T24OMFfziu — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2022

Police also said that O'Brien was talking on the phone with his wife, who is pregnant with his fourth child, when the SUV pulled up. Per Fox 11, O'Brien and a friend were walking down the street when the SUV pulled up, and the passenger began firing at both men O'Brien's wife heard him being sot and ran to the scene. It's unclear if the rapper's friend fired back. According to the outlet, he ran away from the scene, with police still trying to identify him as they continue the search for the gunman.

In addition to the child his family told NBC 4 he was expecting in March, O'Brien is a father to two sons, 9 months and 2, as well as a daughter who is 8.

O'Brien is the latest rapper to be shot in L.A., following PnB Rock who was fatally shot on Sept. 12 at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, and rapper Kee Riches, who was shot and killed Sept. 24 in Compton.

