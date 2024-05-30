Halle Berry & Ex Olivier Martinez Ordered to Attend Co-Parenting Class

Halle Berry and her ex, French actor Olivier Martinez, have been ordered by the court to attend co-parenting sessions with a parenting coach.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Berry, 57, and Martinez, 58 -- who share 9-year-old son Maceo -- "shall participate in co-parenting therapy/coaching with Dr. Jaye-Jo Portanova."

The documents explain that Dr. Portanova's primary focus will be to try and help the former couple learn ways to "resolve disputes and conflicts between in an effort to successfully co-parent... in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interests."

The court documents detail the plan for the coaching sessions. Prior to joint sessions with both Berry and Martinez, the coach will have an individual session with each of them. Then, they will both participate in "no less than six" joint sessions.

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. The two filed separately, citing irreconcilable differences. Nearly a year after the divorce petition, ET reported that the estranged couple's proceedings were in danger of being dismissed by the court, and they were essentially given an ultimatum after their divorce proceedings had come to a standstill. After a slow start, the proceedings finally continued later that year, when they were officially declared legally single in December 2016.

This divorce marked Berry's third. Berry -- who is now dating Van Hunt -- was previously married first to baseball player David Justice and then singer Eric Benet. She also dated model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she has one daughter, 16-year-old Nahla.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry walk the carpet at the premiere of her TV show 'Extant' in Los Angeles on June 16, 2014. - Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Additionally, it was specified in the court docs that Berry's current partner will be allowed to attend the sessions with her, "subject to Dr. Portanova's recommendation and approval." The cost of the sessions will be split between Berry and Martinez.

According to the documents, "Following the parties' sixth co-parenting therapy/coaching session with Dr. Portanova, the parties' counsel and Dr. Portanova shall participate in a conference during which time Dr. Portanova will make a recommendation as to whether the parties should continue co-parenting therapy/coaching."

Another provision made in the court order pertained to the confidentiality of the coaching/therapy sessions. The docs state, "The parties' co-parenting therapy/coaching shall be confidential and neither party shall be permitted to call Dr. Portanova as a witness in these proceedings."

The latest development in the years-long legal battle between the famous former flames comes less than a year after the pair finally hammered out a custody agreement nearly seven years after they were declared legally single.

In August 2023, Berry was ordered by the court to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2 million "for additional child support for Maceo."

In the same 2023 court docs, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, it was noted that Berry -- who shares physical and legal custody with Martinez -- will also pay for Maceo's private school tuition, school uniforms/supplies as well as 100 percent of any extracurricular activities Maceo's involved with, like soccer.

Halle Berry and her partner, Van Hunt, the red carpet on the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December 2023. - Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The 2023 documents also showed Berry had "voluntarily contributed to Martinez's attorney's fees and costs," shelling out approximately $55,000 for his legal expenses.

