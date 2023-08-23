Halle Berry and her ex, the French actor Olivier Martinez, have hammered out a custody agreement nearly seven years after they were legally declared single.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the Oscar-winning actress will pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo. On top of the monthly child support, Berry will also pay Martinez 4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2 million "for additional child support for Maceo."

In the same docs, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, it's noted that Berry, who shares physical and legal custody with Martinez, will also pay for Maceo's private school tuition, school uniforms/supplies as well as 100 percent of any extracurricular activities Maceo's involved with, like soccer. She'll also be the one providing Maceo's health coverage through her insurance.

In a sign that the divorce has remained amicable after all these years, court documents show Berry has "voluntarily contributed to Martinez's attorney's fees and costs," shelling out approximately $55,000 for his legal expenses.

The custody agreement comes nearly seven years after Berry and Martinez were legally declared single in December 2016. At the time, Berry explained in a court declaration that the marriage needed to be terminated by Jan. 1, 2017 "due to pending contract and deals ... so that numerous documents do not have to be prepared." She added that "all these contract negotiations were initiated long after our separation."

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. The two filed separately, citing irreconcilable differences. Nearly a year after the divorce petition, ET reported that the estranged couple's proceedings were in danger of being dismissed by the court, and they were essentially given an ultimatum after their divorce proceedings had come to a standstill. After a slow start, the proceedings finally continued later that year, when they were officially declared single.

This marks Berry's third divorce. Berry, who is now dating Van Hunt, was previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet. She also dated model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she has one daughter, 15-year-old Nahla.

