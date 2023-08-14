It's Halle Berry's 57th birthday, and her man, Van Hunt, is celebrating by showing fans an intimate look at their relationships behind the scenes. On Monday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 57th birthday, sharing a gallery of 10 photos featuring the star in various masks -- both for beauty purposes and goofier ones.

"This is the woman i love," Hunt captioned the post, which shows Berry with clown-type makeup on and the couple wearing a number of skincare product face masks. "Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt i see her behind the mask, i always have. happy bday, my love."

Berry is clearly feeling the love from her beau since she commented on the post: "Thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway ! 🫵🏾🌸."

Hunt and Berry, who met in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, never shy away from sharing their love for one another on social media.

On her Instagram page, Berry shared photos from the adventure she, her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 15, and Hunt took to Los Angeles' World of Barbie event venue to celebrate her birthday.

Berry's photos showed the actress, her daughter, and Hunt each decked out in pink for the Barbie-themed trip. The Bruised director wore a pink minidress with a feathered neckline and pink, studded cowboy boots. A heart-shaped rainbow bag and pink shades topped off the Barbie-inspired look.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!" Berry wrote of the trip. "I love you guys …thank you!"

Before she turned 57, Berry shared how she was looking to challenge the way people think about menopause.

Talking with Women's Health, the Oscar winner spoke about what it really means to own your age and sexuality and why she's ready to start the conversation when it comes to destigmatizing discussions on women's health.

"If you start the conversation, most women will follow. Do you know why? Because it's something that we're dying to do," Berry said. "It's something that we've been deprived of, and it's something that we want to share with one another. We just need the permission to do it."

She continued: "Community is the entrée into understanding. We're all going through it. And we learn from one another when we talk about it, when we become curious, and when we share with each other what we're going through. We educate each other and we give each other ideas. We understand how to manage things better."

"The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at -- and embracing that," she added. "And I say that because I'm smack dab in the middle of menopause. And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.' I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way."

The Bruised director said she's her "best self now," despite what anyone else may believe because of her age. As she put it, "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

