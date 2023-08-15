Halle Berry's daughter is taller than her! On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share pics of her 57th birthday celebration with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.

The trio marked Berry's big day by going to the World of Barbie in Santa Monica, California, and took on-theme pictures while at the interactive experience. In the pics, Berry and her teenage daughter sport Barbie-pink dresses as they pose side-by-side.

The shots, which were taken from behind, show Aubry towering over her actress mom and standing at the same height as Hunt, 53.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!" Berry captioned the photos. "I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you ! And…. I highly recommend it."

The same day as the Barbie fun, Hunt took to Instagram to celebrate Berry's birthday with goofy shots of the star wearing various masks.

"This is the woman i love," Hunt captioned the post. "Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt i see her behind the mask, i always have. happy bday, my love."

Berry was touched by the post, commenting, "Thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway!"

Earlier this month, Berry opened up about aging in an interview with Women's Health.

"The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at -- and embracing that," she said. "And I say that because I'm smack dab in the middle of menopause. And I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.' I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way."

The Bruised director added that she's her "best self now," despite what anyone else may believe because of her age.

"I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood," she said. "I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

