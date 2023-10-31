Morning show and talk show hosts alike are going all out this Halloween!

From Live With Kelly and Mark to The Drew Barrymore Show and Today, ET has your look at the best costumes worn by your favorite TV personalities.

Today Show

Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift. - John Nacion/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Today show team got a jump on the festivities by debuting their incredible looks at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Savannah Guthrie was a perfect Taylor Swift, while Hoda Kotb dressed up as Cher, Jenna Bush Hager was Sonny Bono, Sheinelle Jones was Diana Ross, Dylan Dreyer was Pink, Al Roker was Lionel Richie and Carson Daly dressed up as Neil Diamond.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Cher and Sonny Bono. - John Nacion/Getty Images

Dylan Dreyer as Pink - John Nacion/Getty Images

On top of that, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett were Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Willie Geist was Harry Styles and Craig Melvin channeled MC Hammer.

Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross - John Nacion/Getty Images

Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani - John Nacion/Getty Images

Live With Kelly and Mark

Instagram/Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, also dressed up as Sonny and Cher for Halloween.

Instagram/Live With Kelly and Mark

The couple also dressed up as Swift and her rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and donned a few other looks this Halloween season.

Instagram/Live With Kelly and Mark

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sherri

There was only one icon Sherri Shepherd wanted to dress up as this Halloween: Beyoncé. The talk show hosts even has a dance number to go along with her costume.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Over at The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host and her band are going as vampires this holiday -- and will perform a very appropriate song on the program.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jennifer Hudson goes all out for a "Hip Hop Halloween," dressing up as Missy Elliott and looking supa dupa fly!

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Host Drew Barrymore is feeling artsy this Halloween as she goes as artist Bob Ross, while Ross Mathews dresses up as Dolly Parton.

Tamron Hall

ABC/Jeff Neira

On Tamron Hall's show, she channels Diana Ross in The Wiz and kicks off the special show with a performance led by cast members Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy).

The Talk

The hosts of The Talk outdid themselves! Sheryl Underwood is Beyoncé this Halloween, while Amanda Kloots is Taylor Swift, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila is JAY-Z, Natalie Morales is going as Olivia Rodrigo and Jerry O'Connell is Post Malone.

To see more celebrity costumes, check out ET's Halloween gallery.

RELATED CONTENT: