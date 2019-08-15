Halsey has reached a personal milestone.

The "Without Me" singer shared on Thursday that she has "successfully quit nicotine" after smoking for 10 years.

"I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share," Halsey, 24, tweeted. Her fans were quick to like her tweet, as well as congratulate her on her big accomplishment.

"yessss!!!!!! i quit a few months ago after smoking nicotine for 7 years and it’s incredible the differences i’m still noticing in how i feel," one tweeted with another writing, "I decided to quit smoking yesterday after being a regular smoker for the last four years...I know it's gonna be hard to quit but seeing you do it gives me even more motivation to do the same."

I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share. — h (@halsey) August 15, 2019

Halsey has always been open with her fans. In June, she spoke out about her mental health issues since becoming famous. In a new candid interview, the "Bad At Love" songstress revealed that she has checked herself into a psychiatric hospital multiple times to help her face personal lows.



"I've been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it," she told Rolling Stone. "But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now. It’s been my choice. I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."

