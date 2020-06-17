Get ready to see "Aaron Burr, Sir" in all its original Broadway glory! Hamilton, the smash Tony Award-winning musical by composer, playwright and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda is making its way to Disney+ on July 3 in a production recorded with the original 2016 cast, which includes Miranda, as well as Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

As Broadway tickets are expensive and -- especially in the case of the massively successful musical Hamilton -- can be exceptionally hard to come by, the ability to stream the hip-hop musical is exciting for fans who up until now have only been able to experience it via the official Hamilton soundtrack, which you can stream on Spotify and on Apple Music right now.

So, how can you watch Hamilton on Disney+? Starting on Friday, July 3, the musical will be streamable to subscribers of the service. You can sign up for Disney+ here. They offer a 7-day free trial, and you can cancel anytime. Plans include month-to-month for $6.99, an annual subscription for $69.99 per year, or a Disney+/ Hulu/ ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month.

That's everything you need to know about how and when you can watch Hamilton on Disney+.

Meanwhile, at the 2020 Oscars in February, Miranda opened up to ET about bringing Hamilton to the big screen.

"I'm very proud of 2016 us, because we had the foresight to film the show with the original company before the principals started leaving, so we've got the snapshot," Miranda shared. "I'm just really excited that we get to share it because we know how hard it is [to see it]."

Hamilton was initially scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2021, but after the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced that the movie would instead be premiering on its platform in July.

