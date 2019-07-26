'Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 4

June's journey will continue.

The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a fourth season, Hulu announced on Friday at its Summer Television Critics Association press tour. The news comes two and half weeks ahead of the series' season three finale.

The Elisabeth Moss-starring series is nominated for 11 awards at the upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards -- though it isn't eligible for top prizes. Thanks to a new rule, dubbed the "dangling episodes rule," three episodes from the second season that aired outside of the 2018 eligibility period were up for consideration for individual achievement at this year’s ceremony. The show could not compete for top prizes like Outstanding Drama Series or major acting categories; season two had already been nominated at the 2018 Emmys.

Season three, which premiered in June after the 2019 eligibility window closed, will be considered for next year's awards ceremony. 2019 nominations for the series include a nod for Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence) for Outstanding Guest Actor and Cherry Jones (June's mother, Holly).

The Handmaid's Tale -- created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood -- debuted on Hulu in 2017. The first season followed June's journey into becoming Offred in a dystopian future in which a totalitarian society, Gilead, subjects fertile women, "Handmaids," into child-bearing servitude. Seasons two and three have documented June's attempted escape and rescue of her daughter, Hannah.

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale currently stream weekly on Wednesdays. See more on the drama in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Handmaid's Tale' Designer Explains How Politics and Class Play into Gilead's D.C. Costumes (Exclusive)

'The Handmaid's Tale' Scores 11 Nominations for Season 2 Thanks to Rule Change

'The Handmaid's Tale': Ann Dowd on Aunt Lydia's Pre-Gilead Past and Vulnerable Present (Exclusive)

Related Gallery