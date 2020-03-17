Looks like things are really heating up (again!) between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron.

The former Bachelorette star and her runner-up ex were spotted enjoying a day at the beach in Miami, Florida, on Monday.

Brown, 25, showed off her fit physique in a white bikini and baseball cap, while Cameron, 27, went shirtless in patterned board shorts while playing volleyball with some pals.

The outing comes just a few days after Cameron was spotted picking Brown up from the Palm Beach International Airport.

Cameron was the runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and after her failed engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, the former pageant queen asked Cameron out for a drink. After spending the night together in Los Angeles following her season finale last July, the two went their separate ways -- but continued to publicly support each other.

Rumors that the two have reignited their romance first started swirling earlier this month after Brown reportedly flew to Florida to be by Cameron's side following the tragic death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm. Since then, many fans and stars from Bachelor Nation have been hoping for a reunion.

Franchise host Chris Harrison told ET last week that he wouldn't be surprised if Brown and Cameron got back together.

"Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," he said. "But they're probably just friends."

Brown's good friend, Demi Burnett, also weighed in on the possible reignited romance while speaking with ET a few days later.

"Honestly, I've been so busy, I've been running around, I haven't talked to Hannah intimately. We've just been texting a little bit... So, I don't even know what's going on with her, but I'm sure she'll give me the full tea whenever she gets back," Burnett shared at the time. "I would be supportive of whatever Hannah wanted to do," she shared. "I think Tyler's really hot. I think Hannah's really hot, so they'd be great together."

