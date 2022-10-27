Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date.

The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.

1923 follows 1883 as the next in the expanded Yellowstone universe and introduces a new generation of Duttons to viewers.

Led by Ford as Jacob Dutton and Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

Rounding out the cast is Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, whose series returns for season 5 on Nov. 13, offered his thoughts on Ford joining the Yellowstone family earlier this year at the U.K. launch of Paramount+.

"I think people, actors in general, move towards writing,” he said in June about Ford joining 1923. “I think that as long as they're going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn't surprise you, it's very unlikely that it will surprise an audience."

"The truth is you don't want your work to be disposable and you'd like to know if people haven't heard it over here and go, 'I keep hearing something about it,' well, you gotta try to make sure that when they see it, there's something special about it," Costner continued. "I do know that we've made a fun, compelling series that takes you places and is in an environment, is in a world that is absolutely alive in America."

