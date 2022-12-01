Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Indiana Jones in the first look at the franchise's fifth and final installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Released by Disney's Lucasfilm Thursday, the trailer sees Ford return to his adventurous roots as he's called out of the classroom and back onto the frontlines to save some of the world's most coveted treasures from falling into the wrong hands.

While the film opens with Ford as we know him today, thanks to modern technology, Indy will be aged down. Set in 1944 -- about eight years after the events in Raiders of the Lost Ark took place, the Indiana Jones sequel will use de-aging techniques to have Ford go up against Nazis in a castle. Old footage of the 80-year-old actor was utilized to help create the illusion, along with the actor’s original jacket from the 1981 film.

In theaters June 30, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature a star-studded cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shia LaBeouf, Mads Mikkelsen and more.

Check out the trailer for the action-packed adventure flick below.

Ford surprised fans in September by showing up at the D23 Expo to talk about the anticipated new sequel.

While speaking about the new film, Ford held back tears.

"I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," he said.

"These films are about mystery and adventure but they're also about heart and I'm really happy that we have a human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a**," Ford continued, adding that the fifth installment "is it" for him. "I will not fall down for you again."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30, 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ke Huy Quan Dishes on 'Indiana Jones' Reunion With Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Makes Emotional Appearance at D23

Harrison Ford Surprises Fans With 'Indiana Jones 5' Announcement

Harrison Ford’s Adventurous Evolution as ‘Indiana Jones’ Throughout the Years This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery