Harrison Ford is extremely grateful to have wife Calista Flockhart in his life.

On Sunday, Ford, 81, accepted the Career Achievement Award at the Critics' Choice Awards and took special care to shout out Flockhart, 59, for being his rock.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support -- and I need a lot of support," the American Graffiti actor joked.

Ford -- whose decades-spanning career includes notable and beloved titles like Blade Runner, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Apocolypse Now -- kept his speech short and sweet, thanking not only Flockhart, but those who have believed in him and helped him throughout his time in Hollywood.

"I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor and I appreciate it very much," he told the audience.

The crowd -- which included many of the actor's co-stars from over the years including Ryan Gosling, Jason Segel and Brendan Fraser -- gave Ford a standing ovation as he took the stage and as he exited.

Before ending his speech, The Fugitive star also took a moment to shout out the diversity of the nominees and audience members, saying that it is a welcome sight that is far different from how Hollywood looked at the start of his acting career, back in 1966.

"I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into, and all the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I'm very happy about that," the actor said.

Then, he joked, "I won't take up any more of your time."

Flockhart, who watched from the audience, looked on happily as Ford accepted the honor, tearfully smiling and clapping for her husband of nearly 14 years.

The pair began dating in 2002 after meeting at the Golden Globes where the actress' series, Ally McBeal, was nominated for Best Comedy Series. For his part, Ford was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

