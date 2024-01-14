It was a mother-daughter date at the Critics Choice Awards for Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe.

The actress, 47, and her lookalike daughter, 24, showed up to the award show on Sunday arm-in-arm and matching in sleek black dresses. Reese -- a nominee in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category -- opted for a trumpet-style dress with a massive bow on the front. For her part, Ava chose a fit-and-flare dress with intricate beading resembling polka dots.

Ava is the eldest of the actress' three children and the older of the two whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe. Reese is also mom to son Tennessee James Toth, 11, with ex Jim Toth.

The date with Ava comes a week after the mom of three took her son, Deacon Phillippe, to the 81st Golden Globes. There, the pair chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, and the proud mom spoke ecstatically about her son, 20, as well as her nominated series, The Morning Show.

"He makes me really proud," Reese said of attending the awards show with her son. "He's a genuinely curious, intelligent young guy and we're just so excited to get a little time to spend together."

As for whether or not Deacon -- who recently made an appearance in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever -- might appear on The Morning Show, the jury is still out.

"I'm very busy with school and stuff," Deacon said with a laugh. "However, whenever I'm home... I try to watch it as much as possible. I like watching a lot of her movies and stuff."

On top of being a proud mom, Reese has a lot to celebrate these days as The Morning Show was the most-nominated show at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

In total, the Apple TV+ series picked up six nominations including Best Drama Series. Reese's co-star, Jennifer Aniston, also picked up a nomination in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Their co-star, Billy Crudup, scored a nomination and win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, while Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman both received noms for Best Supporting Actress.

Aniston spoke with ET from the carpet and divulged that the highly-anticipated season 4 of their Apple TV+ show is in production after delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes. While she couldn't reveal much, the Friends actress did say that they have begun work on the new season and that fans are in for some surprises.

"Oh, we've started," Aniston said in a playfully coy manner. "I don't even know where to begin. Should be fun."

