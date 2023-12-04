Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are clearly in sync. The Family Switch star shared a fun exchange between the pals, which happily resulted in an unforgettable experience with the Rockettes!

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Garner revealed how a message from Witherspoon "manifested" itself into a chance to show off her moves with the iconic dance company.

"My friend, Reese, sent me a DM yesterday," Garner explained in the clip, revealing a screenshot of Witherspoon's direct message. She urged Garner to "please go dance with the [Rockettes]" after sharing a video from the troupe's page. "What would I give," Garner playfully replied.

In her video, Garner said that she just so happened to be in New York City at the time of the message.

"And for our whole friendship I pretty much do anything she says," Garner continued.

She then texted Witherspoon a photo of her feet standing at the entrance to Radio City Music Hall, where the Rockettes perform. Witherspoon replied with an ecstatic, "Wait!!! What ??? Am I psychic????"

"Nope, You manifested it," Garner texted back.

She then included a video of herself dancing alongside four costumed Rockettes dancers, even delivering their signature high kicks. In the end, the dancers wave and say "Merry Christmas, Reese!" as Garner giggles from behind the camera.

"Here’s to twenty years of 'yes ma’am,' with my buddy @reesewitherspoon. ♥️🎄♥️ Thank you, @therockettes for playing along -- you are incredible! ⭐️⭐️⭐️," Garner captioned the fun video.

The Rockettes also shared video of the impromptu performance on their social media page -- dubbing Garner a "honorary" member. At the end of the dance, the actress jokingly asked, "Do you need a 51-year-old Rockette?"

Witherspoon reposted Garner's video with a sweet caption.

"Ummm.... This might be the greatest gift I've ever received from this glorious, joy-seeking / dance-loving woman! Jen, you made my whole holiday season 🥰❤️💫🎁," she wrote.

The big moment comes as Garner is promoting her new Netflix film, Family Switch. At the Hollywood premiere last month, Garner and her co-stars pulled out all the stops and danced with a flash mob on the red carpet.

In the movie, streaming now on Netflix, Garner and Ed Helms' characters switch bodies with their teen kids, played by Emma Myers and Brady Noon.

She joked that her own kids -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom she shares with Ben Affleck -- "will put up with really anything."

"They've seen it and they loved the movie. They were just like, 'Mom, this is just such a fun film.' They really liked it," she said of her three kids. "It did really warm my heart because they have to take themselves out of our relationship dynamic. They have to take me as their mom out of it. That's a lot to get through to just enjoy a movie. I was so happy to hear how much they loved the film."

As for how she prepared to get into the mind of a teenager for the film, the 13 Going on 30 star said, "Sometimes you just have to get out of your own way and do the weirdest actor stuff you can even imagine."

: Jennifer Garner participates in a flash mob during Netflix's "Family Switch" Los Angeles Premiere at The Grove on November 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California - Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

"This was one of those times where we played with energy back and forth. We played follow the leader, we played like puppies," Garner revealed of herself and Myers. "...Really weird stuff to try to get us used to and comfortable with just going for it and making bold choices."

All of their resulting choices, Garner hopes, will provide entertainment for the whole family.

"I really hope that families watch it all together on the couch. I hope that everybody finds something funny," she said. "We were really intentional about having stuff for little kids, for middle kids, teenagers, grownups all the way. [I hope] that at the end of it they're kind of surprised to find themselves tearing up. That's just the formula that would make me happier than anything."

