Jennifer Garner is taking a walk down memory lane and wishing Michael Vartan a very happy birthday. As the Alias actor turned 55 on Monday, his former on-screen co-star and former off-screen girlfriend took to Instagram with a silly throwback photo to celebrate.

"I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday," Garner captioned the image. "I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow."

Garner played CIA agent Sydney Bristow on the beloved series from 2001 to 2006, with Vartan playing fellow agent Michael Vaughn and Victor Garber starring as Jack Bristow. In the still shot from the series, a blonde Garner wears a classic Bavarian dress called a dirndl while holding a broken beer stein. Vartan is dressed simply in a black shirt and coat.

In addition to starring together on Alias, Garner and Vartan also dated briefly for one year between 2003 and 2004. They have appeared to remain friendly over the years.

Vartan went on to marry Lauren Skaar in 2011, but the two separated in 2014. Garner wed Ben Affleck in 2005 and split 10 years later. The actress has been quietly dating John Miller since 2018.

Michael Vartan & Jennifer Garner during ABC's 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California, in 2003. - Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Back in 2021, Garner celebrated the 20th anniversary of Alias with an epic reunion party.

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question -- When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out -- reunion party is happening, pass it on!" she shared on TikTok, adding that they all "missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in."

That same year, Garner shared that she and her castmates would be interested in reprising their roles on the small screen.

"First of all, it is insane how close I am to that cast still," Garner told Us Weekly at the time, saying that she had already spoken to many of her former co-stars about the possibility.

"The thing is you’ve got to talk to your buddy [J. J. Abrams] and you’ve got to talk to your buddies at Netflix. They would have to want to do it," she continued. "You better just speed it up a little bit if you want me back! … I don’t necessarily do 5 [a.m.] anymore, but yes I can still do those fight scenes if I have to."

Vartan told ET in 2017 that he "would absolutely do it in a heartbeat if it were to happen."

Touchstone Television

More recently, ET spoke with Garner this month about her upcoming holiday plans with the children she shares with Affleck -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"I kind of dive into the kitchen over the holidays. I love it," Garner told ET. "I will bake every single morning. I'll make something big. I'll have my whole family together -- my sisters, my niece, my nephews, my brothers-in-law, of course my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it."

