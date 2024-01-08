Book lovers, rejoice!

Reese Witherspoon just announced the first book she and members of her Reese Book Club will read this month. If reading more in 2024 is one of your resolutions, or you simply love any excuse to read more, now is a great time to join in on the fun with Witherspoon and other readers.

For January, the actress and producer chose First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston. In this page-turner full of twists and turns, a con artist assumes the identity of Evie Porter. Her past catches up with her when her boss gives her a mark that will be tough to take out: her own boyfriend.

A successful YA author, Elston hits it out of the park with her first foray into thrillers. Witherspoon took to Instagram to share the news of the first Reese Book Club book selection of 2024 — the 91st book for the club.

Even speedy readers should get their hands on this novel, as January is ticking away. Luckily, Amazon has two-day shipping for Prime members. Audiobook lovers will enjoy Amazon's Audible integration. New users will receive their first Audible credit to listen to First Lie Wins free during a 30-day trial.

Get the Book