Party time! Poosh, by Kourtney Kardashian, hosted its annual Poolside with Poosh party at a private estate in Malibu, California, on Sept. 23.

Rory Kramer

Unfortunately, The Kardashians star was not in attendance, as she continues to prepare for her new baby with husband Travis Barker, but that didn't stop social media stars like Harry Hudson, Nicole Williams, Amanda McCants, Shauna Faulisi, Beau Dunn, Alexa Luria, and more from having a great time at the exclusive 1980s-themed bash.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Invitees were greeted by vintage cars from Turo before enjoying beauty, wellness, and fashion activations all inspired by the era. They were treated to facials by Valmont, hair appointments by REHAB, makeup touchups by Covergirl, nail art by Sally Hansen, massages by Milk + Honey, breath work sessions with Kira Mae Kazoo, birth chart readings by KJ Atlas, ear seeding by Natazia zu Stolberg, tooth gem applications, DIY Caboodle arts and crafts, and photo moments in The Living Room by Pinterest, and retro photo booth.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Partygoers looked chic as they explored the Galleria gifting area for Pucci accessories, Circus NY shoes, vintage-style Casio watches, Pit Viper sunglasses, Nia Lynn swimwear, and stopped by the fine jewelry Ice Bar by Ring Concierge, where they were gifted a cloud ring.

Rory Kramer

Attendees also stocked up on custom-embroidered tracksuits by Inkwells while immersing themselves in the '80s-style Rec Room by Adidas gym.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In between the interactive services, tastemakers enjoyed nostalgic food by Daring Plant-Based Chicken and Hot Dog on a Stick with Primal Kitchen condiments while sipping on 818 Tequila, Three Olives Vodka, and SmartSweets cocktails, along with dairy-free Shake Shack milkshakes, Cann, Boxed Water, and Kevita Master Brew Kombucha and Sparkling Probiotic Refreshers. Everyone walked away with big smiles and said how it was their favorite event.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

