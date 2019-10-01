She's fraternizing with the enemy!

Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who played the evil Draco Malfoy in all eight Potter films, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the sweetest throwback video from the set of what appears to be the franchise's first film, 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

In the clip, Felton and co-star Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) are playing a game where they're trying to hit the other's hands without the other pulling away first.

An enthusiastic Daniel Radcliffe watches in the background, before rushing up and declaring, "I want to punch his hand for the camera!" while pointing to an unknown person.

"Champion #Slytherin," Felton captioned the clip in which he bested Watson several times.

Not to be defeated, Watson commented on the post, "I'd like to point out that I did go on to win."

Though Felton and Watson have recently been sparking romance rumors, ET reported this past August that the two are just good friends and not dating. However, that hasn't stopped them from spending lots of time together.

