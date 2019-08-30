Downton Abbey is providing fans with an unexpected Harry Potter reunion.

While Maggie Smith, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the beloved franchise, has always been a cast member of Julian Fellowes’ upstairs-downstairs drama as the Dowager Countess of Grantham, Imelda Stanton is new to the ensemble. In the upcoming film, she plays Lady Maud Bagshaw, one of the visitors to the family estate that accompanies King George V and Queen Mary visit.

Stanton previously appeared in two of the Harry Potter films -- Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows - Part 1 -- as the less than desirable Dolores Umbridge, who often exchanged sharp words with McGonagall over teaching methods at Hogwarts.

In a clip from the Downton Abbey film, the Dowager and Lady Bagshaw don’t seem to be getting along any better. “Lady Merton was right, we’ll have it out once and for all, but now I must got to Her Majesty,” Bagshaw says after the two share an icy exchange.

Picking up in 1927, after the events of the BBC series, the film written by Fellowes and directed by Michael Enger sees the Crawleys reuniting for an anticipated royal visit to the Yorkshire country estate, where there is never a shortage of scandal, romance and intrigue.

In addition to Stanton, Downton Abbey also welcomes Geraldine James, Simon Jones and Kate Phillips as members of the Royal Family. They join returning stars, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Robert James-Collier, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera and Lesley Nicol.

Downton Abbey debuts in theaters on Sept. 20. Tickets are on sale now. For more about the upcoming film, watch the behind-the-scenes featurette below.

