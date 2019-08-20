The Crawleys are getting back together, and ET has your first look at Lady Edith's return to Downton in the upcoming movie.

Downton Abbey, the motion picture event written by Julian Fellowes and directed by Michael Engler, picks up after the events of the BBC series as the Crawley family prepares to host a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary. Just like the beloved television series, nothing at the famed Yorkshire country estate happens without a bit of scandal, romance and intrigue in the mix.

In the exclusive clip, Robert and Cora Crawley, the Earl and Countess of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern), and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) greet Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), who has just arrived with her husband, Bertie Pelham (Harry Hadden-Paton), and daughter.

"No maid. No valet. No nanny, even," Robert says in the footage, to which Bertie quips: "It's 1927. We're modern folk!"

The clip also reveals the Crawleys have slowly begun gathering at their family home, with Isobel (Penelope Wilton) and the Dowager (Maggie Smith) having already arrived. "It's just like the old days," Cora announces. Now that Edith has arrived, they can pay a call on Princess Mary (played by Kate Phillips), the only daughter of the king and queen and eventual aunt to Queen Elizabeth II.

In addition to the royals, Downton Abbey will also welcome actress Imelda Staunton, who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw. She joins the returning cast, which includes Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera and Lesley Nicol.

Sadly, Jessica Brown Findlay and Dan Stevens -- who played two of the series' late characters, Lady Sybil and Matthew Crawley -- aren't expected to return, despite hints otherwise.

Downton Abbey debuts in theaters on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets are on sale now. For more about the upcoming film, watch the behind-the-scenes featurette below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Downton Abbey': Behind the Scenes of the Movie With Michelle Dockery and More (Exclusive)

'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer: The Crawleys Prepare for a Royal Visit

'Downton Abbey' Star Dan Stevens Hints That He Might Be Returning for the Movie