Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara are the proud parents of an adorable baby girl!

The Shadowhunters star and the Goliath actress announced the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a heartwarming snapshot of their newborn daughter's feet.

The baby pic also featured a written line from the iconic Elton John tune "Your Song," reading, "How wonderful life is now you're in the world."

Shum captioned the photo simply with his daughter's name, "Baby XIA," along with a pair of prayer hands emojis.

Rabara reposted her husband's Instagram post, and gleefully wrote in the caption, "My everythings" along with a heart emoji.

Sarah Hyland, Naya Rivera, Ally Maki, Ken Jeong, Henry Golding and Awkwafina were among the many celebs who replied to the new mom's post with messages of love, support and congrats.

Shelby Rabara/Instagram



The happy couple first announced the news to Instagram in November, posting a heartwarming captionless pic with his hands on his wife's burgeoning baby bump.

The announcement came just days after Shum and Rabara celebrated the 12th anniversary of being a couple. The pair began dating in 2007, before getting engaged in October 2013 and tying the knot in November 2015 at a ceremony in Costa Rica.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Check out the video below for more on the latest celebrity baby news.

