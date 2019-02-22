Harry Shum Jr. is spilling the tea on what fans can expect in the final season of Shadowhunters.

The 36-year-old actor, who stars as Magnus Bane on the fantasy series, stopped by ET Live on Thursday to reflect on his character's journey, and what lies ahead in the last episodes.

Fans have seen Magnus' pains and struggles, as well as his efforts to help others. But it looks like Shum Jr.'s character will continue to endure some hardships as the third season moves forward.

"This character is hundreds of years old. He has magic, but underneath that is a human being struggling to wear that mask that he sometimes has to put on," the actor explained. "I think, especially for this final hunt, what's incredible is [that] you get to see him stripped away from his magic, and that's something that he thought defined him. [It will be interesting] to see him going through life and seeing if can still be himself without this supernatural power."

The last episode of season 3A left fans with a major cliffhanger and saw Bane's father, Asmodeus (Jack Yang), return. So how will that relationship develop in the final episodes?

"It's definitely going to unearth a lot of past things that he has been putting away," teased Shum Jr. "And that is what happens when a father comes and says, 'Hey, I want a relationship with you,' after hundreds of years. It's going to take a toll on his emotions and also his mental health. Along with that, he's going to give him this, kind of, ultimatum which we're going to see in the final episodes."

As he closes the chapter on Shadowhunters, Shum Jr. will next gear up to continue the Crazy Rich Asians storyline -- but it's going to be a while before the next installment. "Right now [the Crazy Rich Asians creators] are looking into making sure that they can live up to the first one, but keep in mind the different stories and the different characters," he shared. "I think it's going to be a little bit before we start that, but I'm really excited. It's a beautiful story and there are so many things that [creator] Kevin Kwan has put into this world that I think we have to explore."

One thing that Shum is most excited about, though, is becoming a father. He and his wife, Shelby Rabara, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl who will be arriving very soon.

"It's coming closer and becoming real...We're prepping everything that we need to do so we can just focus on the baby. She's been so great and it's so incredible to learn what the pregnancy is," he expressed, adding that his wife is "a superhero to me."

Meanwhile, ET also sat down with Shadowhunters studs Dominic Sherwood, Isaiah Mustafa, Alberto Rosende and Shum Jr. to chat about the finale episodes. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

Shadowhunters returns Feb. 25 on Freeform.

