Harry's House wins big! Harry Styles took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Styles, who changed out of the sparkling jumpsuit he wore on the red carpet and into an equally sparking top and pants which he paired with a white blazer, called making the album the "greatest experience" of his life.

"Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. For making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for," the "As It Was" singer began. "So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

Styles stands to take home five more awards on Sunday, with the former One Direction member also nominated in the Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was") and Best Music Video ("As It Was") categories. Styles will also be hitting the stage Sunday, for a performance that will surely take the audience right to Harry's House.

Ahead of the show, the 29-year-old hit the red carpet in a custom look by Egon Lab x Swarovski. The sparkling jumpsuit gave fans a peek at his tattooed chest and arms. The singer paired the look with a layered cross necklace as well as a few rings. Styles also painted his fingernails white for the occasion, but it was really the checkered jumpsuit that stole the show. The number was not only shiny, it served as somewhat of a rainbow moment, with multiple colors woven throughout. The bottom of the jumpsuit fanned out to a bellbottom-type pant, revealing the white boots Styles wore to complete the look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The win and big night ahead mark Styles' return to the annual awards show. The singer's last appearance at the GRAMMYs was in 2021, where the superstar took home the award for Pop Solo Performance ("Watermelon Sugar").

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 GRAMMY Awards: Complete Winners List (Live Updates)

Harry Styles Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Sparkling Jumpsuit

2023 GRAMMY Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and More

Jack Harlow Reacts to Nominations and Teases Super Bowl Ad With Missy Elliott (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery