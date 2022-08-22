Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.

The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.

Hitchhiker Pictures

Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.

Standout attractions for 2022 include Dance Domes in the Beyond The Grave Rave and nine distinctive and wholly immersive worlds.

"It's really exciting to see how Haunt'OWeen has been embraced in Los Angeles, and in a short time, became something the community expects each season," Jasen Smith, Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer, tells ET.

Hitchhiker Pictures

"This year we're leveling up big time. We've increased the footprint, expanded worlds, added more rides and interactivity, and plenty of other surprises, but the favorites will still remain in trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, and countless themed sets," he adds.

"We love re-imagining what Haunt'OWeen is, and creating fresh worlds year over year. There's no time limit either, and we welcome guests to spend as much time with us as they'd like, and explore everything we have created," he continues.

Courtesy of Experiential Supply Co.

Haunt'OWeen will take place from September 30 through October 31, at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills, California and at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel, New Jersey, with tickets starting at $40.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Hailey Bieber’s Transformation Into Britney Spears for Halloween This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

6 Celebrity-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2022

‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer No. 1

Jamie Lee Curtis on Emotional Goodbye to 'Halloween' Character