Haunt'Oween -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Coming Back to L.A.
Summer is coming to an end, but California residents have something to look forward to this fall thanks to Experiential Supply Co.'s latest Halloween-themed immersive experience.
The award-winning, full-service production house is bringing back Haunt'Oween L.A. for the second time, and it's expected to be even bigger and better.
"This year's Haunt'Oween will be very different," Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith tells ET exclusively.
"Last year it was a drive-thru and this year it is an open-air, on-foot experience. ... We wanted to come back out and make a big statement, while still keeping everyone safe," he continues.
Some standout attractions include trick or treating in the town of Haunt'Oween, pumpkin picking, carving or painting your own Jack-o'-lantern, countless photo opportunities, face painting, performances, and delicious food trucks and a bar catered by SBE and C3.
Visitors can expect to be mesmerized by a playful Funny Bones Graveyard with enormous hay sculptures, a maze-filled Scarecrow Garden, 30,000 pumpkins on display, and more, while enjoying tons of candy.
"This is the biggest experience we've ever put on. ... There is so much to explore over the 165,000 square foot area that's being transformed," Smith says.
"We don't see this as a linear walk-through. This experience is about discovery and going at your own pace through all of the worlds, and going back to your favorites to enjoy a second time," he adds.
Haunt'Oween L.A. will be open nightly from October 1 through October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PT at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, California, with tickets starting at $30 per person and free for children under 2 years old.
RELATED CONTENT:
Billie Eilish Wore a Halloween Costume Wig to Hide Her Blonde Hair
The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2021
The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy