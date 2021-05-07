HBO is developing a TV adaptation based on late author E. Lynn Harris' three novels: Invisible Life, Just As I Am and Abide With Me. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison David Rivers will write the script and executive produce with Proteus Spann (Soul Food) and Tracey Edmonds (Soul Food, Games People Play).

Invisible Life was initially self-published by Harris in 1991 and follows the journey of Raymond Tyler, a young Black attorney in New York discovering his sexuality and coming of age while exploring the then-highly controversial issues of bisexuality and AIDS.

The novel has been long considered an LGBTQ classic and is one of the Los Angeles Times' top 20 classic gay titles in literature. Harris, who died in 2009, published 17 works and made the New York Times best-seller list several times. He was one of the first people added to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at New York's Stonewall National Monument in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT

Niecy Nash on Hosting GLAAD Media Awards After Joining LGBTQ Community

Meet Calle y Poché, the Colombian YouTubers Championing LGBTQ Rights

JoJo Siwa Wears 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' Shirt, Receives Support From LGBTQ+ Community

LGBTQ Activist Mark Segal Recounts His Experience at the 1969 Stonewall Riots | Live With Pride This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery