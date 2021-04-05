It's the 10-year anniversary of Game of Thrones and HBO is planning a month-long celebration. On Monday, HBO Max announced plans for the show's "Iron Anniversary," which include everything from an in-app experience and a show marathon to gifts and more.

The streamer is featuring a Game of Thrones Spotlight Page, live now, which brings fans from every level of fandom into the series. The in-app experience will give new viewers an introduction to all things GOT as well as provide curations featuring Easter eggs for die-hard fans. Subscribers to the streamer will also be able to stream over 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

Come April 10, a season one "Marathrone" will kick off on HBO2. In an effort to raise money for charity, fans will be challenged to binge all 73 episodes of the series on HBO Max. Cast members will join in on the fun, encouraging fans to contribute to one of ten charitable causes.

A group of select fans will also get a chance to win a "Marathrone" viewing kit, which will include six unique marathon "routes" that will allow these viewers to experience Game of Thrones in a whole new way.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing a new line of special-edition products to commemorate the show's anniversary, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a range of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series and an assortment of iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

If that isn't enough, later in the month, HBO will surprise three couples who had Westeros-themed weddings with special anniversary gifts.

Fans can start experiencing the "Iron Anniversary" now on HBO Max.

RELATED CONTENT

'Game of Thrones' Is Becoming a Broadway Play

HBO Expanding 'Game of Thrones' Universe With 3 New Spinoffs

'Game of Thrones' Animated Series in the Works

George RR Martin Hints 'Game of Thrones' Show and Books Will Have Different Endings This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery