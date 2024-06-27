Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa are "beefing!"

In a newly posted Instagram video, the HGTV personality, 40, and Selling Sunset star, 36, meet up in a parking lot -- both wearing black athleisure and driving white luxury cars -- to jokingly curse each other out via the lyrics of Big Sean's "I Don't F**k With You."

The video starts with Heather pulling up to an open parking lot in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Christina trailing her in a Bentley. After getting out of their cars and getting directly in each other's faces, the pair lip-synch along to the words of the diss song before hopping back in their cars and driving away.

The video appears to be the latest in a series of promotional collabs between the women and their respective husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Josh Hall, for their brand-new HGTV show, The Flip Off. The show is expected to premiere in 2025.

In the comments of their joint post, fans and followers laughed at the newest video in their beefing series ahead of the show, which will follow both couples competing to "see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights."

"Bad Girls Club got upgraded!!!😍🔥," replied one fan.

"Love the sense of humor in this! 🤣 Not everyone gets it…Oh well 🤷🏻‍♀️," another responded.

"Wait was I in the G Wag or Bentley? I forget? 🤷🏼‍♀️ @theheatherraeelmoussa," Hall commented, poking fun at fans -- and Tarek -- who have gotten them confused in the past.

In May, Heather and Christina joined forces for another hilarious video posted to IG Reels, in which Tarek confused his ex-wife, Christina, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018, for his new wife, who he married in 2021. In the video, Heather asks him to get her a chai latte at a cafe and after picking up their drinks, Tarek spots a woman who looks exactly like Heather from behind -- spoiler alert, it was Christina.

"Well, I guess it is confusing," Tarek says, looking at the camera and rubbing his cheek.

Even better, Tarek posted another similar video, in which the two women introduced themselves as each other while dressed in identical black strapless tops and faded ripped jeans.

"Wait, no, that's not right," Heather said, twirling her hair in a mini braid similar to Christina's long waves.

"Must be all that bleach," Christina joked, referring to their blonde locks. The video ended with Tarek concluding, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

It appears these exes -- and parents to Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 -- prefer to keep things cordial, especially as they embark on a new joint venture with HGTV. Christina is also mom to her son, Hudson, 4, from her marriage to Ant Anstead.

As for Heather and Tarek, they share 1-year-old son, Tristan.

The new TV show with the couples marks the first full collaboration between the four, and the first for Tarek and Christina after Flip or Flop ended its 10-season run in 2022. At the time, the HGTV personalities were starring in Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast, respectively, and said they wanted to focus on their personal lives.

Tarek's show wrapped its third season in December, while Christina recently finished shooting a new season of Christina in the Country and received a season 4 renewal for Christina on the Coast. Additionally, Tarek and Heather have a show called The Flipping El Moussas, which was also recently renewed for another season.

An exact release date for The Flip Off has yet to be released.

