Tarek El Moussa and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), are once again humorously acknowledging the striking resemblance between Heather and Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall (née Haack), in a playful Instagram skit.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Tarek shared a comedic video where 36-year-old Heather asks him to get her a chai latte at a cafe. After picking up their drinks, Tarek spots a woman who looks exactly like Heather from behind.

He sits beside her, only to discover it’s his ex-wife, Christina, who he was married to from 2009 to 2018, dressed in an identical white tennis skirt and a matching long-sleeved top. Christina looks annoyed as Tarek raises his hands in defense, and Heather storms over in a huff.

"Excuse me?" Heather exclaims before delivering a playful slap across Tarek’s face.

"Well, I guess it is confusing," Tarek admits, looking at the camera and rubbing his cheek.

The video's caption read, "Heather finally did what Christina has been wanting to do for years … can you guess what that is?" Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, chimed in with a facepalm emoji, to which Tarek responded with three laughing crying emojis.

This isn't the first time Tarek has poked fun at the similarities between Heather and Christina's appearances. Earlier this month, he posted another video where the two women introduced themselves as each other while dressed in identical black strapless tops and faded ripped jeans.

"Wait, no, that's not right," Heather said, twirling her hair in a mini braid similar to Christina's long waves.

"Must be all that bleach," Christina joked, referring to their blonde locks. The video ended with Tarek concluding, "Well, I guess it is confusing."

Since their divorces, 40-year-old Christina has tied the knot with 43-year-old realtor Josh Hall, while Tarek found love with the former Selling Sunset star.

Christina and Tarek share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. Christina is also mom to her son, Hudson, 4, from her marriage to Ant Anstead. As for Heather and Tarek, they celebrated their son Tristan's first birthday, adding another joyful milestone to their blended family.

From a very public divorce and harrowing health struggles to a new marriage and welcoming his third child, Tarek has experienced a rollercoaster of life events in less than a decade. The Flip or Flop star's experiences are shared in his recent book, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress - in Real Estate, Business, and Life.

"I've needed a lot of self-help, you know? Throughout my life, there's been a lot of struggles. People don't know what I've been through, and that's why this book is important," he told ET in February, running down the list of complications that cropped up in his life, including being diagnosed with ADHD, a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder, anxiety issues, sleep issues, substance abuse, thyroid cancer and testicular cancer.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa - Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

He continued, "I was hooked on opioids for a year because of a back surgery. So those are a lot of problems that I faced in my life, and you know, today, I'm thriving, right? I'm happier, I'm healthier, I'm doing better than I ever have, so I was able to get here by just putting in the work and just taking it one step at a time. And there are so many people out there in a tough spot, and they can get out of it. They just need hope, right? Hope is the keyword, so I really feel like Flip Your Life gives people hope to start building a better future."

Tarek says that he wrote Flip Your Life to provide the book he needed when he was 20 years old. "When I was writing this book, I was thinking about 20-year-old Tarek like, what was the book I needed when I was at rock bottom? So I wrote the book that I would have needed."

Reflecting on that period of his life, Tarek recalled how he was "just drowning all day, every day, with stress, anxiety, worry, [wondering] what [will] the future look like. What am I gonna do? Where am I gonna go? Why am I gaining so much weight? Why can't I stop drinking? Why can't I sleep? Just all these anxieties that threw my life completely out of control."

Joshua Hall and Christina Hall with family. - Christina Hall / Instagram

"The day I graduated high school, I was thriving. I was in great shape. I was an athlete, and less than a year later, I completely destroyed my life," he shared. "I gained 60 pounds, my clothing wouldn't fit [and] I became a depressed alcoholic. I stopped hanging out with my friends. And I was really lucky to get out of it."

After residing in what Tarek calls a "halfway house" for several months after his split from Christina, he says he intended to work on his marriage. But in 2017, Christina moved on with Ant, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.

"[In] 2017, I was on my own, I was going through a divorce, I didn't have my family with me and that was not the life I dreamed of," Tarek told ET. "That is not the life I wanted. So, by accepting the fact that I had that life and I was not happy with that life, it gave me the drive to start rebuilding my life. And today, I'm married to Heather. [I] love her so much, right? I have Tristan, he's turning one already, I can't believe it. Today, I'm living the life that I wanted years ago, right? It didn't just happen. It took work."

Tarek married Heather Rae in October 2021, and the couple welcomed son Tristan Jay in January 2023.

