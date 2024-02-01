Ant Antstead had some sweet birthday wishes for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's baby boy!

On Wednesday, the couple's son, Tristan, turned 1, and the proud parents celebrated him with a sweet joint Instagram post.

"Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear 🧸 is officially 1 year old today 🥹 The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes 🤍 I can’t believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home… soaking in every single moment, big and little, because where does the time go?!" the post read.

Next to the birthday message was a series of pictures of Heather Rae and Tarek with their baby boy. The couple also shared a couple solo shots where Tristan showed off his adorable little smile.

Under the post, Ant left a sweet celebratory message.

"A year!! Crazy!" he wrote with a smiley emoji. "happy birthday little man x."

Ant was married to Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall. Together, Ant and Christina -- who were married from 2018-2021 -- are parents of Hudson, 4. Now, Ant is in a relationship with Renée Zellweger. Meanwhile, Christina has been married to Josh Hall since 2022.

Christina and Tarek were married from 2009-2018. Together, they share two children -- Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.

Tarek and Heather Rae tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their first child together in 2022.

Last year, Tarek and Heather Rae dished to ET about life at home with their little bundle of joy.

“I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready. Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious," Heather Rae said. "He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."

Tarek added that adjusting to life as a father of three was going well.

“You know, I'm older now, I'm more established, I'm a little bit calmer," he said. "So, you know, I'm finding with Tristan I'm able to be a lot more present, meaning I don't have a million things racing through my mind. So every night, we get some one-on-one time and he lays on my chest for about an hour every night and that's where we really get to bond together."

