Heather Rae El Moussa is wearing her motherhood as a permanent badge of honor. The 36-year-old reality star showed off a new tattoo in honor of her son, having inked his name on her body.

"Before & after Tristan 🤍👉🏻 …it’s the little things 🥹" she wrote on Instagram. In the first photo posted, Heather is pictured from the side as she embraces husband Tarek El Moussa with her growing baby bump between them. Behind her right ear, a small heart tattoo peeks out from beneath her hairline.

In the second shot, the name Tristan is scrawled beneath the heart in delicate ink.

Heather and Tarek welcomed their baby boy in late January. Tristan is the first child for Heather and the third for 42-year-old Tarek, who shares 13-year-old Taylor and 8-year-old Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Back in March, amid their newborn bliss, Heather and Tarek sat down with ET and talked about life at home with Tristan.

"I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready," Heather said. "Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious. He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."

Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In a more recent interview, ET spoke with the El Moussas earlier this month at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race. Heather confirmed at the time that she will not be returning for Selling Sunset's upcoming eighth season.

"I am filming season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas," Heather teased. "So we have some exciting news coming out very soon!"

Heather and Tarek -- who tied the knot in October 2021 -- work together on their show, live together, and share an 11-month-old baby boy, Tristan. Which begs the question: Do the pair ever need some personal time for themselves?

"I do enjoy my nights when he is traveling sometimes," Heather admitted with a laugh. "I get to watch my girly shows, go to bed early. I'm in my jammies by 6:30, when the baby goes down. But I do miss him."

Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is slated to premiere in early 2024 on HGTV.

