News

Heather Rae El Moussa Gets a New Tattoo of Her Son's Name: See the Sweet Ink

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 9:50 AM PST, December 8, 2023

The 'Selling Sunset' alum welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa in January.

Heather Rae El Moussa is wearing her motherhood as a permanent badge of honor. The 36-year-old reality star showed off a new tattoo in honor of her son, having inked his name on her body. 

"Before & after Tristan 🤍👉🏻 …it’s the little things 🥹" she wrote on Instagram. In the first photo posted, Heather is pictured from the side as she embraces husband Tarek El Moussa with her growing baby bump between them. Behind her right ear, a small heart tattoo peeks out from beneath her hairline. 

In the second shot, the name Tristan is scrawled beneath the heart in delicate ink. 

Heather and Tarek welcomed their baby boy in late January. Tristan is the first child for Heather and the third for 42-year-old Tarek, who shares 13-year-old Taylor and 8-year-old Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall

Back in March, amid their newborn bliss, Heather and Tarek sat down with ET and talked about life at home with Tristan.

"I didn't think I'd be this obsessed with him. I thought, you know, 'Oh, I'd be OK going to dinners' or 'I'd be OK going on the little trips' and it's hard to even go to the doctor or, like, leave the house at all or leave him at all to even shower and get ready," Heather said. "Now we have this little thing we have to protect for the rest of our lives and he's so precious. He's such a good baby. I have this insane bond with him that I didn't know I was going to have and I don't think you can experience that until he's here and you have those feelings."

Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In a more recent interview, ET spoke with the El Moussas earlier this month at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Race. Heather confirmed at the time that she will not be returning for Selling Sunset's upcoming eighth season. 

"I am filming season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas," Heather teased. "So we have some exciting news coming out very soon!"

Heather and Tarek -- who tied the knot in October 2021 -- work together on their show, live together, and share an 11-month-old baby boy, Tristan. Which begs the question: Do the pair ever need some personal time for themselves?

"I do enjoy my nights when he is traveling sometimes," Heather admitted with a laugh. "I get to watch my girly shows, go to bed early. I'm in my jammies by 6:30, when the baby goes down. But I do miss him."

Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is slated to premiere in early 2024 on HGTV.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal If Baby Tristan Will Get Another Sibling (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa On Not Returning to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

News

Heather Rae El Moussa On Not Returning to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

Tarek El Moussa Recounts His Battle With Alcoholism, Gaining 50 Pounds

News

Tarek El Moussa Recounts His Battle With Alcoholism, Gaining 50 Pounds

Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis

News

Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Hashimoto's Disease Diagnosis

Why Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing From 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

TV

Why Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing From 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

Heather Rae El Moussa, Bre Tiesi Share Beach Day With Their Babies

News

Heather Rae El Moussa, Bre Tiesi Share Beach Day With Their Babies

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes Tongue Tie Surgery

News

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes Tongue Tie Surgery

Heather Rae El Moussa on Being Accused of Favoring Son Over Stepkids

News

Heather Rae El Moussa on Being Accused of Favoring Son Over Stepkids

Related Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
22 Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Tarek El Moussa's Daughter Calls Stepmom Heather Rae 'Best Mom Ever'

News

Tarek El Moussa's Daughter Calls Stepmom Heather Rae 'Best Mom Ever'

Tags: